Morris man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of an acquaintance

MORRIS – John R. Henderson, 44, of Morris was arrested Monday by the Grundy County Sherriff’s Office after confessing to sexually assaulting a female acquaintance six weeks ago, according to police.

On Oct. 2, a 25-year-old woman told the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office that she was sexually assaulted in a home on Minooka Rd. She went to Morris Hospital for a sexual assault examination, authorities said.

The case was transferred to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, after the police learned the offense took place outside of its jurisdiction.

Authorities said the victim told police she was an acquaintance through a friend with Henderson. Henderson and the victim stayed at that friend’s house that evening.

“She reported in the early morning hours on Oct. 2., while sleeping she woke to H,enderson trying to have sex with her. She told him to stop and removed herself from the situation,” according to a Tuesday morning press release by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives said Henderson confessed to criminal sexual assault during an interview at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Office was contacted and detectives received approval for Henderson’s arrest.

Henderson was taken to the Grundy County Jail to await a bond hearing for Criminal Sexual Assault.