November 08, 2022
Shaw Local
Election Night: Track Grundy County area ballot results right here

By Shaw Local News Network
I voted stickers lay on a voting machine at the Utica Village Hall during the Primary Election on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Utica.

Unofficial ballot results from Tuesday’s General election. (Scott Anderson)

Unofficial ballot results from Tuesday’s General election:

Last updated 10 p.m.

16th Congressional District:

Elizabeth Haderlein (D) - 15362 votes (38.0%)

Darin LaHood (R) - 25118 votes (62.0%)

40th Legislative District:

Patrick Joyce (D)- 16,519 votes (60.4%)

Philip Nagel (R) - 10,834 votes (39.6%)

75th Representative District:

Heidi Henry (D) - 11,502 votes (40%)

Jed Davis (R) - 17,263 votes (60%)

79th Representative District:

Erin Slone (D) - 3,491 votes (28.5%)

Jackie Haas (R) - 8,752 votes (71.5%)

County Board District 1:

15 out of 15 Precincts Reporting

Cody Mulac (D) - 2439 votes (9.57%)

Drew Muffler (R) - 4389 votes (17.23%)

Dan Cheshareck (R) - 4199 votes (16.48%)

Jerald White (R) - 3638 votes (14.28%)

Christina Jenkins-Likar (R) - 3703 (14.54%)

Douglas Ferro (R)- 3492- (13.71%)

Nathanael Greene (R) -3615 (14.19%)

County Board District 3:

13 out of 16 Precincts Reporting

Ann Gill (D)- 2377 (10.62%)

James Olson (D)- 2312 (10.33%)

Mike Onorato (D)- 2194 (9.81%)

David Stover(D)- 1704 (7.62%)

Douglas Boresi (R)- 2912 (13.02%)

James K. Riley (R)-2962 (13.24%)

Caleb Counterman (R)- 2805 (12.54%)

Harold Vota (R)-2664 (11.91%)

Georgette Vota (R)-2443 (10.92%)

Judge of Circuit Court 13th Judicial Circuit:

35 out of 40 Precincts Reporting

Christina Cantlin (D)- 6679 (40.09%)

Jason Helland (R)-9982 (59.91%)

Braceville Fire

2 out of 2 Precincts Reporting

Yes- 145 (46.03%)

No- 170 (53.97%)

