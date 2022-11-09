Election Night: Track Grundy County area ballot results right here

Unofficial ballot results from Tuesday’s General election:
Last updated 10 p.m.
16th Congressional District:
Elizabeth Haderlein (D) - 15362 votes (38.0%)
Darin LaHood (R) - 25118 votes (62.0%)
40th Legislative District:
Patrick Joyce (D)- 16,519 votes (60.4%)
Philip Nagel (R) - 10,834 votes (39.6%)
75th Representative District:
Heidi Henry (D) - 11,502 votes (40%)
Jed Davis (R) - 17,263 votes (60%)
79th Representative District:
Erin Slone (D) - 3,491 votes (28.5%)
Jackie Haas (R) - 8,752 votes (71.5%)
County Board District 1:
15 out of 15 Precincts Reporting
Cody Mulac (D) - 2439 votes (9.57%)
Drew Muffler (R) - 4389 votes (17.23%)
Dan Cheshareck (R) - 4199 votes (16.48%)
Jerald White (R) - 3638 votes (14.28%)
Christina Jenkins-Likar (R) - 3703 (14.54%)
Douglas Ferro (R)- 3492- (13.71%)
Nathanael Greene (R) -3615 (14.19%)
County Board District 3:
13 out of 16 Precincts Reporting
Ann Gill (D)- 2377 (10.62%)
James Olson (D)- 2312 (10.33%)
Mike Onorato (D)- 2194 (9.81%)
David Stover(D)- 1704 (7.62%)
Douglas Boresi (R)- 2912 (13.02%)
James K. Riley (R)-2962 (13.24%)
Caleb Counterman (R)- 2805 (12.54%)
Harold Vota (R)-2664 (11.91%)
Georgette Vota (R)-2443 (10.92%)
Judge of Circuit Court 13th Judicial Circuit:
35 out of 40 Precincts Reporting
Christina Cantlin (D)- 6679 (40.09%)
Jason Helland (R)-9982 (59.91%)
Braceville Fire
2 out of 2 Precincts Reporting
Yes- 145 (46.03%)
No- 170 (53.97%)