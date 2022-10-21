Convicted sex offender charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, while on parole

GRUNDY COUNTY — A New Lenox man has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Grundy County, according to court records.

Anthony Carbone, 22, is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old female in the Channahon area on Oct. 10.

Police said Carbone solicited the female on Snapchat prior to meeting with her.

Carbone was previously convicted of grooming and an attempt of criminal sexual assault in Will County, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry. He was released on parole in May 2021.

In 2019, Carbone was charged with “attempting to sexually assault a 38-year-old woman on Old Plank Road Trail in Frankfort,” according to news reports at the time.

He was arrested later that year for sending “inappropriate photos, such as a photo of his genitals, to two teenage girls through social media apps such as Snapchat and Instagram, and also solicited the girls to send him inappropriate photos.”

Carbone remains in Grundy County Jail on a $100,000 bond.