Morris City Council Recap: 4 new businesses approved, Mayor talks ‘Magic in Morris’

MORRIS – A new restaurant, a hardwood floor refinishing service, an inmate telephone service, and a distribution business are among the four new business licenses the Morris City Council approved on Monday night.

Vicky Moody will operate Combined Public Communications, an inmate telephone service business at 111. E. Washington St., Jodi Hansen will operate Happy Grill More, a restaurant at 309 McKinley St., Logan Mueller will run Stellar Floor Finishes, a hardwood floor refinishing business at 2010 Oak Forest Dr., and Kurt Lamp will operate Amazon.com Services, a distribution business at 100 Prologis Parkway.

Meanwhile, the city approved a new ordinance to increase the number of Class E Liquor licenses, for beer and wine. The Motion was passed 8-0.

The city approved two new Class E Liquor licenses for Enzhen Li operating Saki Sushi & Hibachi at 306 Liberty St., and Oscar Luevano operating Luevanos Barber Lounge at 100 W. Commercial Dr. Suite 6.

Mayor Chris Brown said the Morris retail association will host “Magic in Morris” a Harry Potter-themed experience.

“This is the second year for this event. It will be held downtown on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” he said.

The Finance & Administration Committee offered a recommendation the council approves an upgrade for the Springbrook operating system to migrate to the cloud.

“Our database that we use for both our payroll and our systems that we have here at administration, we are about two to three versions behind and it just makes sense for us to go over to the cloud. It’s going to make things s lot easier and much more efficient, as well.”

“We’re pretty excited to be able to do that. There will be some training involved, but our hope is to get it up and running by the first quarter of next year,” he said.

The motion was passed 8-0.