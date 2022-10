GRUNDY – A Joliet woman was arrested by the Grundy County Proactive Unit on suspicion of possession with the intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of heroin, according to police reports.

Sabrina Silverman, 63, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Monday “near the intersection of Ashley and Bungalow Road in Morris,” following a traffic stop.

Silverman is being held at the Grundy County Jail on a $10,000 bond.