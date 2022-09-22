Minooka man charged with child pornography

MINOOKA – A Minooka man has been charged with possession of child pornography after a tip from the National Center for missing and exploited children, according to police.

Michael Ellis, 42, is accused of possessing numerous videos and photos of child pornography through his email, according to Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer.

Ellis was arrested on Sept. 20 for possession of child porn following a search warrant in the 1400 Block of Bluestem Lane, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing. Ellis remains in the Grundy County Jail on a $30,000 bond.