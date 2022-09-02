Mazon man charged with driving under the influence after hitting a train

GRUNDY — A Mazon man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic crash involving a train in Coal City on Aug. 31, according to police.
Ryan Vint, 31, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies after “the tracks [railroad guards] started coming down and he was already underneath them,” in the area of Reed and Gorman Roads, according to police reports.
The train was traveling at 65 mph when it hit Vint’s vehicle. He told police he “woke up in the water” following the collision and was “unsure if he was ejected from the vehicle”, according to reports.
Vint was transported to a local hospital following the accident and later booked into the Grundy County Jail.
No other injuries were reported, according to reports.
Vint was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and failure to stop for a train or signal.