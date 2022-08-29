Two men arrested after shooting in Minooka

MINOOKA — Two men have been arrested following a shooting incident at Shady Homes Mobile Park in Minooka on Sunday, according to police.
Grundy Counties Deputies responded to the incident at 10:10 a.m. located a Fernando Vazquez Jr., 23, of Joliet “lying on the ground outside the residence” with a gunshot wound, according to police.
Jonathan Mahoney ,25, of Minooka told deputies Vazquez arrived at his home with the mother of his child for a for a child visitation exchange. Mahoney told police that Vazquez “appeared agitated and began making threats towards him due to a prior phone conversation between himself and the mother of his child,” according to police.
Mahoney told police he went inside to get his pistol to show Vazquez and ask him to leave. Mahoney claims he secured the pistol in his vehicle and continued to speak to Vazquez, who then removed a pistol from his waistband and pointed it at Mahoney, police said.
A fight occurred between the two men after Mahoney “rushed at Vazquez” in an attempt to remove the pistol from him. Mahoney removed the gun from Vazquez and shot him in the “outer chest area under his arm,” police said.
Vazquez was transported to Provena St. Joseph’s Hospital in Joliet and released with minor injuries. He was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Grundy County Jail for aggravated use of a weapon, aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition without a FOID Card and for having a revoked FOID Card, according to a press release.
Mahoney was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and transported to the Grundy County Jail for aggravated battery with a firearm.