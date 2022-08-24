Earlville man arrested in Grundy County for predatory criminal sexual assault

GRUNDY – An Earlville man has been charged with the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to court records.

Brian M. Yarbrough, 35, is accused of sexually assaulting a child over a period of five-to-six weeks, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office received the report from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office on June 22, after the victim told a family member and reported it to law enforcement, according to police.

An investigation determined the offenses took place in Grundy County, about two years ago. Sheriff’s detectives completed the investigation, collecting medical records and “victim sensitive interviews,” according to police.

On Aug. 23, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Yarbrough, his attorney was notified and he later turned himself in.

Yarbrough is being held in the Grundy County Jail on $100,000 bond.