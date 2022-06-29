Grundy County votes in primary

GRUNDY - Grundy County voters said they came to the polls Tuesday with several key issues weighing on their mind, such as inflation and rising gas prices.

“I’m a Republican and there are a lot of things that are affecting me right now as far as the economy, gas prices, immigration, crime - there are a lot of things,” Leisa Johnston said.

Others come to the polls because they believe in honoring their civic duty.

“We were just talking about how important voting is. It is a right and a privilege and it should be taken advantage of,” Judith Zink of Morris said.

Typically, the primary would have happened in February or March but due to delays in Census results and redistricting it was moved to June.

The primary election will be setting the General Election stage for governor, secretary of state, and legislative races at both the state and federal levels.

Locally, there was not much competition.

The incumbent county sheriff, treasurer and clerk all ran unopposed. Clerk Kay Olson, a Democrat of Morris, Sheriff Ken Briley, a Republican of Minooka, and Treasurer Todd Koehn, a Republican of Minooka, all filed petitions and had no primary challengers.

Regional superintendent of schools was on the ballot, as incumbent Chris Mehochko faced off with Kristen Koppers. Results are still pending.

Voters in Gardner, Minooka and the Braceville Fire Protection Unit were asked to approve ballot referendums, including establishing a “quiet zone” to silence train horns and approving a 5% increase in the corporate fire line item on the annual tax levy.

Due to redistricting, all 18 county board seats in three boars districts are up for re-election. Less than six candidates from each party filed petitions to run for District 1 & 3. District 2 had seven petitions filed for the Republican party, newcomer Kristopher J. Koppers of Channahon was removed from the ballot after a petition challenge was filed against him.

All Grundy County Board candidates will advance to the November general election.