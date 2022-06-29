Election Night: Track Grundy County area ballot results right here

Unofficial ballot results from Tuesday’s primary election:

16th Congressional District (Republican)

Darin LaHood- 2035-46.19%

Joanne Guillemette-749-17%

Michael Rebresh- 799- 18.13%

Walt Peters-823-18.68%

16th Congressional District Committeeman (Democrat)

John Daniel- 894-66.27%

Rick Wilkin- 455-33.73%

45th Legislative District (Republican)

Krystyna Vela- 47-31.54%

Philip Nagel- 102-68.46%

75th Representative District (Republican)

David Allen Welter- 3,593-42.5%

Jed Davis- 4,855-57.5%

79th Representative District (Democrat)

Erin Slone- 48-77.42%

Robert S. Ellington-Snipes- 14-22.58%

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Grundy and Kendall Counties (Republican)

Chris Mehochko- 3018-65.42%

Kristen Koppers- 1595-34.58%

Judge of Appellate Court 3rd Judicial District (Democrat)

James A. Murphy- 790-56.71%

Sonni Choi Williams- 603-43.29%

Village of Minooka Referendum

Shall the Village of Minooka become a home rule unit?

Yes- 745-70.75%

No- 308-29.25%

Village of Gardner Referendum

Shall the Village of Gardner establish a “quiet zone” to silence train horns within the Village of Gardner?

Yes- 126-56%

No- 99-44%

Braceville Fire Protection District Referendum

Shall the Residents of the Braceville Fire Protection District approve a 5% increase in the Corporate (Fire) line item on the annual Tax Levy. The current rate is 30%. The rate would increase to 35%. The average property owner would see an increase of less than $50 dollars on their tax bill if the increase is approved. The additional revenue is needed to replace outdated equipment, cover increasing payroll and insurance costs, and cover Starcom/dispatch system fees.

Yes-55-46.61%

No-63-53.39%

Precinct Committeeperson Goose Lake 02 (Republican)

Dena Fasano- 20-33.9%

Rick Onsen- 39-66.1%

Precinct Committeeperson Saratoga 03 (Republican)

James Jim Black- 94-65.73%

Michael A. Mattingly- 49-34.27%

Precinct Committeperson Wauponsee 02 (Republican)

David Sparks- 71-53.38%

John D. Peacock- 62-46.62%