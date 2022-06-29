Election Night: Track Grundy County area ballot results right here

Unofficial ballot results from Tuesday’s primary election:
16th Congressional District (Republican)
Darin LaHood- 2035-46.19%
Joanne Guillemette-749-17%
Michael Rebresh- 799- 18.13%
Walt Peters-823-18.68%
16th Congressional District Committeeman (Democrat)
John Daniel- 894-66.27%
Rick Wilkin- 455-33.73%
45th Legislative District (Republican)
Krystyna Vela- 47-31.54%
Philip Nagel- 102-68.46%
75th Representative District (Republican)
David Allen Welter- 3,593-42.5%
Jed Davis- 4,855-57.5%
79th Representative District (Democrat)
Erin Slone- 48-77.42%
Robert S. Ellington-Snipes- 14-22.58%
Regional Superintendent of Schools for Grundy and Kendall Counties (Republican)
Chris Mehochko- 3018-65.42%
Kristen Koppers- 1595-34.58%
Judge of Appellate Court 3rd Judicial District (Democrat)
James A. Murphy- 790-56.71%
Sonni Choi Williams- 603-43.29%
Village of Minooka Referendum
Shall the Village of Minooka become a home rule unit?
Yes- 745-70.75%
No- 308-29.25%
Village of Gardner Referendum
Shall the Village of Gardner establish a “quiet zone” to silence train horns within the Village of Gardner?
Yes- 126-56%
No- 99-44%
Braceville Fire Protection District Referendum
Shall the Residents of the Braceville Fire Protection District approve a 5% increase in the Corporate (Fire) line item on the annual Tax Levy. The current rate is 30%. The rate would increase to 35%. The average property owner would see an increase of less than $50 dollars on their tax bill if the increase is approved. The additional revenue is needed to replace outdated equipment, cover increasing payroll and insurance costs, and cover Starcom/dispatch system fees.
Yes-55-46.61%
No-63-53.39%
Precinct Committeeperson Goose Lake 02 (Republican)
Dena Fasano- 20-33.9%
Rick Onsen- 39-66.1%
Precinct Committeeperson Saratoga 03 (Republican)
James Jim Black- 94-65.73%
Michael A. Mattingly- 49-34.27%
Precinct Committeperson Wauponsee 02 (Republican)
David Sparks- 71-53.38%
John D. Peacock- 62-46.62%