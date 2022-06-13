Morris man charged with attempted murder of six-month-old daughter

MORRIS – A Morris man has been charged with attempted murder, accused of throwing his 6-month old daughter to the ground and leaving her there for hours, according to court records.

Nicholas Matteson, 30, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Saturday after he allegedly “placed his fingers down” his daughter’s throat, causing her to bleed before throwing her to the ground, according to court records.

Matteson then left her “laying on the floor without providing any medical support or attempting to render aid for approximately three hours,” records show.

The child was taken to Morris Hospital.

Matteson has been charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery to a child, both Class X felonies.

He is in Grundy County Jail, held on $500,000 bond.