Vote for your favorite Grundy businesses

Whether you work remotely or at the office, a workplace that values its associates, customers and community is truly something that should be recognized. Show your support and appreciation for your workplace and others in Grundy and Will counties by participating in our Top Workplaces Reader’s Choice Awards contest!

You may vote once per day in each of 17 categories Through December 18. The workplaces with the most votes in each category will be named a “2022 Top Workplace.” Contest results will be published in the Morris Herald-News and Herald-News in February 2023.

Learn more and vote here.