Baseball: Cody DelFavero leads Morris past Minooka 3-2

MORRIS - After a season-opening win over Bolingbrook last week, the Morris baseball team suffered two straight setbacks to put a damper on the early portion of the season.

Tuesday evening, it got right back on track.

Cody DelFavero struck out seven batters and slammed a two-run home run in the opening inning and the Morris defense held on the rest of the way to earn a 3-2 win over Minooka. Morris moves to 2-2, while Minooka is 1-2.

Morris began the season by run-ruling Bolingbrook last week behind a red-hot offense and an excellent DelFavero performance on the mound.

Early Tuesday, it looked like it would be a repeat of that performance as DelFavero smoked a two-run homer to score himself and Jack Wheeler and make it 2-0 in the first inning. A solo home run by Nazim Baftiri in the second made it 3-0 in the blink of an eye.

Just when it looked like Morris would run away with it, Minooka got a home run of its own with Brayden Zilis’ solo shot in the top of the third to shrink the deficit to 3-1. That’s the way it remained until the final inning when Zilis hit another solo shot to cut it to 3-2.

Morris managed to get three consecutive outs from there and as it got out of the game with a victory.

“I was feeling great,” DelFavero said. “I had a couple of innings were I was a little inefficient, but other than that it felt great.”

DelFavero gave up two hits and walked five.

Morris hit two home runs off of one of the best pitchers in the area in Ryan Anderson, an Arizona commit.

“It definitely feels good coming off of a couple games we dropped that we feel like we shouldn’t have,” Morris coach Todd Kein said. “I felt like we needed to find ourselves pretty quickly and I think we did that today. Everyone here knows (Minooka) is a darn good baseball team. ... Every time we match up you get your money’s worth and this was a good old school baseball game.”

DelFavero was 2 for 2, while Wheeler went 2 for 3.

Aside from the two homers, it was a solid outing from Anderson. He gave up just one additional hit and Wheeler’s run was unearned after he reached base on an error.

Offensively, however, it was the Zilis show and that’s about it. The standout went 3 for 3 with a walk and two homers, but no one else on the team managed a hit.

Minooka did manage to get six players on base thanks to the five walks and an error, but all six were left stranded.

“Morris played the game the right way,” Minooka coach Jeff Petrovic said. “They had a lot of really good two-strike at-bats. One of the home runs was on an 0-2 pitch and another double off an 0-2 pitch. They did a lot of things right. The story of our season in the two losses is we’ve had massive opportunities and momentum in sports is huge. We had an opportunity in the first inning to make a lot of noise and we did not where as they hit a home run.”

Petrovic added that he knows Minooka is a good team that just has to work through some things. Minooka will get an opportunity to do that Thursday against Batavia.

Morris’ next game is against Herscher on Wednesday.