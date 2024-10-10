The Morris Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Minooka’s Kira Cailteux

The Morris Herald-News Athlete of the Week

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via and Twitter (@roboesterle), with voting going through midday Tuesday.

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

MHN: Do you play any sports other than volleyball?

Cailteux: I used to do track, basketball and wrestling along with volleyball. I did track and basketball my freshman year and wrestling my sophomore and junior years. This year, I am just doing volleyball.

MHN: What do you like best about volleyball?

Cailteux: It doesn’t take as much of a toll on you, either mentally or physically. It helps this year that the team gets along so well. Everyone has the same mindset. We want to go far in the postseason.

MHN: How far do you want to go?

Cailteux: We don’t have one specific team goal, but we do want to go farther than last year. Last year, we won a regional championship, but lost in the sectional semifinal. That means we want to get to at least the sectional final this year.

MHN: What is on your pregame playlist>

Cailteux: Anything early 2000s from the Disney Channel. Stuff like Lemonade Mouth, Camp Rock. You can’t go wrong with Justin Bieber, either.

MHN: What is your favorite subject in school?

Cailteux: I love baking in our foods classes. I like science also, which helps in baking because the recipie is more of a formula. When you cook, you can experiment more and add things or take them away here and there. If you do that with a baking recipie, it won’t turn out right.

MHN: What is your favorite meal>

Cailteux: I would have to say grilled chicken with brussel sprouts with hot honey. I love vegetables.