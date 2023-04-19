Softball: Ella Davis powers Morris past previously unbeaten Newark

NEWARK – Morris ace Ella Davis recorded her 11th win of the season Tuesday, allowing only one run and six hits while striking out eight and walking one, as Morris (11-4) handed Newark (14-1) its first loss of the season 4-1.
Davis has been the pitcher of record in all Morris’ games this season.
“I just relied on my defense behind me, and I was able to get out of some tough spots where they could’ve scored a lot more runs,” Davis said. “I was sure proud to beat a team like Newark.”
Davis also was an offensive dynamo, recording three hits and all four of Morris’ RBIs to help get by the previously unbeaten Norsemen.
“It feels so good to win against such a fine softball program like Newark has, and in recent years we’ve had extremely competitive games against them where we’ve lost,” Morris coach Jen Bamonte said. “But today Ella really took charge in the circle and at the plate, which got us a huge victory.”
Newark had several chances to blow the game open, but stranded five runners in scoring position as Davis found a way to silence the powerful Norsemen attack.
“One or two timely hits on our part could have made the difference in the game if we had gotten them, and I thought we made a couple of unfortunate plays in the field that got them some extra bases that normally they wouldn’t have,” Newark coach Tim Schofield said. “But give a ton of credit to Morris and Davis, because they’re a great team, and she’s a tough pitcher and hitter.
“I told our girls I don’t care about going undefeated, and today’s loss against Morris only made us better as we move toward the rest of the season and hopefully a deep run in the playoffs.”
Morris scored the first run of the game in the top of the first against Newark’s starting pitcher Taylor Kruser (4 2/3 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 5 K, 1 BB), who ended up taking the loss. Senior Addison Stacy led off with a single to left field, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Davis’ single to left-center.
The visitors would tack on two more in the top of the third when Stacy started the inning with a deftly placed bunt single and stole second base. Alyssa Jepson reached base on a dropped-third strike, and Stacy went to third.
Davis then laced a two-run hit to right that scored Stacy and Jepson and gave Morris a 3-0 advantage.
“I knew I had to come up big with a couple runners on, and I got a nice pitch to hit,” Davis said. “It was nice for me to be able to drive in a couple more runs that I could work with from there.”
After two outs in the bottom of the third, Newark loaded the bases on consecutive singles from Dorothy Wood, Kruser and Kodi Rizzo. But Davis was able to work out of the jam.
The Norsemen scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth when Danica Peshia doubled down the right-field line, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Ryan Williams’ sacrifice fly to cut Morris’ lead to 3-1.
Newark’s best chance to get even came in the bottom of the sixth. Kaitlyn Schofield led off with a walk and went to third on Peshia’s ground-rule double to right-center with nobody out. But Davis closed the door by retiring the next three.
Morris scored an insurance run in the top of the seventh off Newark relief pitcher Kaitlyn Schofield (2 1/3 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 4 K) after Davis’ third hit of the game.
“It was a great way for us to end things,” Davis said. “This win really gives us some great momentum heading into the rest of the week.”