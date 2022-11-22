Boys basketball: Cason Headley’s huge second half helps Coal City hold off Gardner-South Wilmington

COAL CITY – The annual Coal City Coaler Turkey Tournament kicked off Monday night with half the field at the host school while the other four teams did battle at Manteno High School.
During the opening game of round-robin pool play at Coal City, Morris – which is in the infant stages of trying to find some court form after its tough football playoff loss on Saturday – dropped a lopsided decision to tournament newcomer Agricultural Science High School of Chicago.
Then in the nightcap, Coal City sweated out an exciting two-point victory over a very tough team from Gardner-South Wilmington.
The tournament will run all week at both locations before the proceedings will wrap up Saturday with the final rounds being competed at Coal City.
Agricultural Science 67, Morris 42
With six of 10 football players returning to some brief runthroughs organized by Morris basketball coach Joe Blumberg after the devastating gridiron loss on Saturday Morris was hardly at its best against a very talented Cyclone club.
Morris trailed 19-7 after one quarter, but cut the gap to four early in the second period and eventually closed the difference to 31-21 at halftime. But the Cyclones opened the third period with a 17-0 run and never looked back bursting ahead 59-31 after three quarters before winning in a 67-42 romp.
Morris received team best 11 points from sophomore Brett Bounds as well as eight points apiece from junior Caleb Stage and sophomore Jack Wheeler.
“We’re not going to use football as an excuse because we’re certainly very happy for all the success our kids had on the field this season,” Blumberg said. “We got on the court for an hour last night for the first time together and Agricultural Science is a very talented team that we just couldn’t keep up with short handed. We had three guys get their first varsity action tonight and I know things will get much better as we all finally gel as a group as time moves on. I’m excited for our next opportunity against Gardner-South Wilmington 22 1/2 hours from now on Tuesday.”
The Cyclones received a game-high 15 points from senior James White, 15 off the hands of junior Chris Taylor and a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds from junior center Tim O’Brien.
“We played very well tonight against a talented Morris team,” Cyclone coach Shawn Finnin said. “Once they get all their football guys back they’ll be tough to beat.”
Coal City 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 48
Senior Cason Headley had a rather uninspired first half with absolutely no points and two rebounds. But Headley came out on fire in the final 16 minutes of play registering impressive game totals of 16 points and a team best eight rebounds including 11 key points in the fourth period that spurred the Coalers narrow victory.
“I couldn’t find my shot in the first half so I knew I had to refocus after halftime,” Headley said. “I was able to hit some key free throws when it counted and I’m happy we came away with the win.”
Coal City also saw a game high 19 points (16 in the first half) from senior center Carter Garrelts who also hauled down seven boards. Senior Chris Cholico chipped in with eight points. But it was Headley who fueled the Coaler’s fire in the end.
“We moved Cason to the wing in the second half trying to get him going and as he goes we go and he did a great job late in the game,” Coal City first-year coach Tyler Schoonover said. “Garrelts picked us up in the first half and then it was Cason after that. This was my first coaching win and hopefully it’s the first one of many here.”
G-SW led 15-11 after one quarter but then fell behind 24-23 at the break. The Coalers increased their advantage to 34-29 with eight minutes to contest. But Headley buried a deuce to open the final frame followed by a pair of triples midway through the fourth before connecting on three-of-four free throws in the final minute that iced the victory for the home squad.
Junior Panther standout Cale Halpin led all scorers with 22 points while classmate Bennett Grant added 10 and sophomore Gabe McHugh posted eight in the tough loss.
“Headley took over in the second half, was able to score when he wanted to and made us pay for sure,” G-SW coach Allan Wills said. “Our kids fought their butts off and we got a great performance from Cale. Losses stink but I’m proud of our guys after the first game of the season.”
Coal City will play Agricultural Science Tuesday at 7 p.m. while G-SW battles Morris at 5:30 p.m.