Morris returns home Friday to take on Ottawa

MORRIS — After three weeks of long road trips — one to LaSalle-Peru, one to Richmond-Burton and one to Woodstock — the Morris football team returns home Friday night to take on Kiswaukee River/Interstate Eight White rival Ottawa.

The Pirates enter the game with a 4-3 record and are hoping for a win to become playoff-eligible. Morris, meanwhile, is 6-1 on the season and last week recovered from its first loss of the season by shutting out Woodstock, 61-0.

“We played extremely well last week,” Morris coach Alan Thorson said. “We did well in all three phases - offense, defense and special teams. We hope to build off that and keep improving.

“I think we learned something from the [31-7] loss to Richmond-Burton. We had a take a long look in the mirror, and I like the way the guys responded. We hope that carries over into this week.”

Thorson pointed out that Ottawa has improved, and that the Pirates won’t just come into Morris and roll over.

“They are fighting for a playoff spot,” he said. “When you get to this time of the year, a lot of times you are playing teams that are still fighting to stay alive for the playoffs, so they are going to give you everything they have.”

Thorson said that the Pirates will run a spread offense, similar to what they saw last week at Woodstock.

“They can move the ball and put up points,” Thorson said of the Pirates, who average 27.4 points per game. “They have a good receiver [Levi Sheehan] who they like to throw the ball to quite a bit, and their quarterback does a good job. He’s an athletic kid who can run as well as throw.”

Morris counters with an offense that averages 38.6 points per game. Balance has been the key for the Morris offense, as quarterback Carter Button has completed 57 of 78 passes for 817 yards and 12 touchdowns against just one interception. Ashton Yard leads the running backs with 532 yards and nine touchdowns on 78 carries, while Jacob Swartz has 316 yards and six TDs on 39 attempts. A.J. Zweeres has run for 138 yards and three scored on 15 carries, and is Button’s main receiver with 28 catches for 445 yards and eight TDs. Zweeres also has a touchdown on a punt return, giving him a team-best 12 touchdowns.

“The biggest thing for us this week is we are glad to be playing at home,” Thorson said. “With those three long road trips, it feels like we’ve been on the road all year. It will be nice to be on our own field and hopefully we’ll have a big crowd come out.”