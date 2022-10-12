Girls volleyball: Lawton, Phillips shine as Morris Holds off Sandwich

MORRIS – Playing shorthanded is never a desirable position to be in for any team especially on the cusp of a record-setting season.
Fortunately for the Morris volleyball team, senior Natalie Lawton and junior Aubrey Phillips stepped up in a big way Tuesday evening. In the absence of senior standout middle hitter Hanna Lauterbach – who is out with an injury – the home squad defeated Sandwich, 26-24, 25-22 after a very competitive Interstate 8 Conference victory in Morris.
Lawton led the way with eight kills, eight service points, two aces and five digs while Phillips added seven kills – five in the second set and two key blocks late in the contest – that held off a very scrappy Sandwich ballclub.
Morris (22-5, 10-1 IEC) now is only one victory away from matching the school record for volleyball wins originally established during the 2011 season when Morris finished with a 23-14-1 record and a Class 3A regional championship.
“The last week and a half has just been tough figuring out how to survive without one of our key players (Lauterbach) in the lineup,” Morris coach Scott Howell said. “Taking a senior captain like her out of the mix has been detrimental for sure but we’ve found a way to make it work and we did again tonight against a Sandwich team that gave us all we could handle. But credit to Natalie, Aubrey and the rest of the team for finding a way to get things done with Hanna out.”
Morris also received fine contributions from senior Kayla Jepson (eight digs), along with juniors Ava Smith (six kills, eight digs), Mia Olvera (16 assists) and Kaylee Dunne (11 assists, six service points).
Sandwich (9-17, 1-10 IEC) got a match-high 11 kills and two blocks off the hands of senior Claire Allen, while senior Alana Stahl registered seven kills, seven digs and seven service points.
Seniors Alexis Sexton (19 assists), Brenna Sexton (10 digs), Kaylin Herren (five kills) and Maddie Hill (seven digs, six points) all figured prominently for the visitors.
But the Indians – who had the lead late in both sets – couldn’t close things out in crunch time.
“We got stuck in one rotation late in both games where we just couldn’t put it away tonight and that’s been the story of our season so far,” Sandwich coach Selynda Kern said. “Morris is a very good team but we had a chance to beat them tonight after we took them to three sets a few weeks ago. We’ve just got to find a way to finish a match. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen again this evening.”
Morris clung to a very slim 20-17 advantage in set number one before Sandwich scored four consecutive points off of Stahl’s serve to go ahead 21-20.
But Morris countered with a side out on an Indian serving error and two straight aces from Smith to go in front 23-21.
Allen would eventually tie the score 24-24 after a left-side kill. But Lawton added a left-court dagger of her own followed by an ace on set point by Olvera that secured the first game triumph for the hosts.
“We knew we’d be in for a good match with Sandwich tonight because they’re pretty tough,” Lawton said. “With Hanna out I knew I had to do my part. To get that kill that put us ahead for good in the first set really got me energized and we were able to carry that momentum into the second game.”
Lawton then reeled off six service points in the second stanza to give Morris an 11-6 advantage.
But the Indians fought back to grab a 14-12 lead after an 8-1 run.
However, Phillips came alive in the middle at the net with three kills and a block which helped conclude a 13-8 Morris rally before Smith ended the proceedings with a left-side kill on match point.
“This has been a great year for all of us and for me to be such a big part of it has really been special,” Phillips said. “We’ve managed to get through the last few matches even though we’re shorthanded without Hanna. Now we’ve got a chance to make school history versus Kaneland. It’s pretty exciting.”
Morris will venture to Maple Park Thursday to take on the IEC co-leading Knights (20-5, 10-1) with a conference title also on the line.