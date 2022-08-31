Morris football team gearing up for challenge at Antioch

MORRIS — The Morris football team exploded for 42 points in the first quarter of its season-opening 49-10 win over Coal City last week.

While coach Alan Thorson expects a bigger challenge this week at Antioch, the basic philosophy will stay the same.

“We like to get out to a fast start,” Thorson said. “They way we run our offense, we like to get out quick and put pressure on the other team .This group has done a good job of that the last few years.”

This will be the second year in a row that Morris has played Antioch. Morris jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter of last season’s game and held on for a 31-21 victory. Antioch is 0-1 this year, having lost a tight, 24-21 decision to Mundelein Carmel last week.

The running game is the focus for the Sequoits’ offense, as sophomore Martin Cohen led the team in rushing with nine carries for 181 yards, including two touchdowns, both of which were more than 50 yards. Nick Day ran for 89 yards and a touchdown. Antioch also has a receiver, Joey Neumann, who has committed to play for South Dakota State next year, and quarterback Quade Moll returns after being the starter last season.

“We don’t see the type of offense they run very often,” Thorson said. “They run a double-wing, triple-option type of offense, so we are going to have to stay disciplined and keep to our assignments. Their three running backs are very physical and No. 20 [Cohen] is very fast. When he gets to the edge, you can really see his speed.

“No. 87 [Neumann] is a good two-way player. He is a good linebacker, he does a good job of blocking and he is a weapon when they pass. Their quarterback [Moll] started last year. They don’t throw a lot, but he has a full year in that offense, so he is more comfortable.”

Even though Morris beat Antioch last year, Thorson said that his team can’t expect an easy go of it this season.

“This is a test, for sure,” he said. “First off, it’s a two-plus hour bus ride. That alone is a test. How we get ready to play after being on a bus that long. Second, it’s our first away game and it’s always different playing away from your home field.

“Week 2 is always difficult. You spend most of your time in the preseason getting ready for that Week 1 opponent, then you only have a few days to get ready for who you play in Week 2. This is going to be a challenge, but I think our guys will be up to it.”

While all phases of the game were strong for Morris last week, one area Thorson was proud was the play of the special teams. Morris had several big returns on both punts and kickoffs that gave them a very short field and set up touchdowns. They also used four kickers - Esteban CiFuentes, Connor Ahearn, Ben Salzman and Ryker Anderson - and they all performed well. CiFuentes was 6 for 6 on extra point attempts and Ahearn was 1 for 1. Salzman and Anderson routinely put their kickoffs inside the 10-yard line.

“When was the last time a team used four kickers in a game?” Thorson laughed. “They all did a good job. And, our return game was outstanding. There were a few returns that were just a few yards short of being touchdowns. A.J. Zweeres had a couple of big returns, Matt Stark had a big return and so did Will Knapp. That’s a part of the game we work on a lot and we take a lot of pride in it.

“Also, [quarterback] Carter Button only threw four passes, but he completed three and two were for touchdowns. He was on the money every time, so we feel good about throwing the ball if we have to.”