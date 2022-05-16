Area roundup: Morris baseball blanks Herscher

MORRIS — A combined one-hitter led the Morris baseball team to an 8-0 win over Herscher on Saturday. The win capped a 4-0 week for Morris.

Aiden Hayse struck out eight and allowed one hit in four innings of work, while Brennan Johnson threw two hitless innings and Paul Mitchell threw a hitless seventh. Both Johnson and Mitchell struck out two.

Will Knapp had a two-run double to help power the offense for Morris (12-12), while Jack Wheeler had an RBI single. Mitchell added a double, while A.J. Zweeres, Keegan Waters and Logan Van Dyke all had a hit.

Rochester 10, Coal City 9: At Pleasant Plains, Abram Wills hit two home runs and drove in four in a nonconference game for the Coalers. On the mound, Wills struck out eight over four innings for Coal City (17-8). Ayden Murphey added a two-run single.

BOYS TRACK

Interstate Eight Conference meet: Morris took fourth place in Sycamore on Friday. Kaneland, for the fifth year in a row, was conference champions with 184.66 points. Sycamore came in second with 150.66, followed by Sandwich (63), Morris (49), Ottawa (39), Rochelle (23.66), LaSalle-Peru (18), and Plano (16).

Leading the way for Morris were Myles Johnston, Kaden Welch, and Matt Clark. Johnston took first place in the 100-meter dash (11.32) and second in the 200-meter dash (23.06). Welch took first place in the 1600-meter run with a personal best of 4:36.22, and also took third in the 3200-meter run (10:28.94). Clark took second in the 3200-meter run (10:28.17) and fifth in the 1600 (4:48.84).

BOYS TENNIS

Interstate Eight Conference Tournament: At No. 1 singles, Morris junior Brandon Temme lost an opening round match to Adam Kasperski of LaSalle-Peru 6-0, 6-0. Temme’s next opponent proved to be equally difficult as he dropped a 6-0, 6-1 match to Rochelle’s Alex Gilbert.

At No. 2 singles, Morris senior Brandon Maffit earned a third-place medal after losing to Jason Zheng of Rochelle 6-2, 6-1, before bouncing back to beat Kaneland’s Grant Potter 6-0, 6-1. In the third-place match, Maffit took down LaSalle-Peru’s Noah Sherman 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 1 doubles line for Morris, Mason Kitchell and Zachary Berman lost to Kaneland’s Josh Brunsheen and Aiden Pawlak 4-6, 6-4, 10-4. In the second round, the pair lost to Ottawa’s Will Goetz and Logan Goetsch 6-2, 6-1. In the No. 2 doubles bracket for Morris, Jeffrey Bzdill and Connor Ahearn beat Kaneland’s Vaugn Blad and Caleb Hwang 6-1, 6-3. In the second round, they lost to Ottawa’s Noah Gross and Ethan Kraft 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. The duo redeemed themselves, bouncing back in the third-place match to again beat Kaneland’s Blad and Hwang 6-2, 6-4 ,thus earning third place medals for the tournament. In No. 3 doubles line, Tai Ferry and Maxwell Duffy lost their opening match to Ottawa’s Karcin Hagi and Ethan Cela 6-3, 6-3. The partners then took on Elijah Arthurs and Luck Buck from LaSalle- Peru and their tournament ended with a 6-1, 6-1 loss to the Cavaliers.

SOFTBALL

Morris 11, Sandwich 1: Morris finished its regular season Saturday with a 21-14 record, including 8-6 in the Interstate Eight Conference, with the I-8 win. Kylee Claypool had a home run with two RBIs, while Jaelyn Wiers had a triple and three RBIs.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 15-12, Coal City 0-3 (5 inn): At Coal City, Makayla Henline had two hits in Game 1 for the Coalers. In Game 2, Kaitlyn Jasper, Mia Ferrias, and Elliana Allen each had an RBI for Coal City (13-14).

Shepard 10, Seneca 0 (5 inn): At Taylor Ridge, Zoe Hougas had three hits in the opening game of the Rockridge Spring Classic for Seneca.

Pontiac 6, Seneca 0: At Taylor Ridge, Sam Vandevelde delivered a pair of hits for the Fighting Irish at the Rockridge Spring Classic.

United Township 5, Seneca 4 (6 inn): At Taylor Ridge, Zoe Hougas and Alyssa Zellers had two hits each for Seneca (21-10). Zellers, Vandevelde and Maddy Klicker all had RBIs for the Fighting Irish.



