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Morris Herald-News

Coal City United Methodist Church Hosts Free Senior Gathering

Coal City United Methodist Church in Coal City.

Coal City United Methodist Church in Coal City. (Photo contributed by Coal City )

By Marcus Jackson

Coal City United Methodist Church is inviting senior citizens to a free gathering on Wednesday, June 3, featuring devotions, lunch, and activities.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 6805 E. McArdle Road. Devotions begin at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. and activities starting at 12:30 p.m.

The church will provide in-town transportation for seniors who need a ride.

Attendees should RSVP by noon on June 2 by calling the church office at 815-634-8670. When calling, let the church know if you need a ride.

All senior citizens are welcome.

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Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network