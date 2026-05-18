Coal City United Methodist Church Hosts Free Senior Gathering

Coal City United Methodist Church is inviting senior citizens to a free gathering on Wednesday, June 3, featuring devotions, lunch, and activities.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 6805 E. McArdle Road. Devotions begin at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. and activities starting at 12:30 p.m.

The church will provide in-town transportation for seniors who need a ride.

Attendees should RSVP by noon on June 2 by calling the church office at 815-634-8670. When calling, let the church know if you need a ride.

All senior citizens are welcome.