Community Pulse: United Way of Grundy County makes a difference for 80 years

This year, United Way of Grundy County is celebrating its 80th year in Grundy County. It has been very interesting to go back through archives and files from years past and learn more about the history of our organization.

In 1946, our United Way, known then as the Community Chest, was organized by a group of individuals wanting to raise money to make a difference in the community. They raised $1,800 during the Red Feather campaign, which supported three local not-for-profit agencies in Grundy County; Boy Scouts, Catholic Charities and Girl Scouts. In addition, funds were also sent to the troops through the U.S.O. (United Service Organizations).

By the mid-1950s, about $15,000 was raised, which supported three additional local nonprofit organizations.By the mid-1960s, support for six local non-profit organizations continued, with an average of about $50,000 raised. Support of the troops also continued, as it was noted that 445 men from Grundy County were serving in the armed forces at that time. In 1967, the Grundy County National Bank was the first in the business division to hold a 100% employee giving participation campaign. In 1968, the Community Chest office was located in the former First National Bank building at Main and Liberty streets.

More than $90,000 on average was raised during the 1970s, which then supported twelve local non-profit organizations. In 1971, the Community Chest changed its name to the Grundy County United Fund, Inc.

The 1980s brought on different opportunities. Funds raised averaged about $150,000; supporting about 17 local non-profit organizations. The Chicago Bears were making public speaking appearances for local non-profits, including our United Fund’s annual event. Appearances included Dan Hampton in 1981, Mike Singletary in 1985, Emery Moorehead in 1986, and Kurt Becker in 1988.

The Community Chest and United Fund volunteer Boards of Directors solely ran the organization from its inception until the first paid office secretaries were hired during the 90s. In 1999, local resident Al Pilch retired from the Board of Directors, after serving for 36 years. By this time, an average of about 25 local non-profit organizations were supported by the United Fund.

The 2000s brought about several new opportunities. In 2002, the organization changed its name again, to United Way of Grundy County. In 2006, the office moved to their current location in the Morris Business & Technology Building.

Also in 2006, the Board decided there was a need to hire an Executive Director for the organization. The first was Coleen Davis, in 2006; then Kelli Walker in 2008, to the current Executive Director, Karen Nall, hired in 2010.In 2008, we were honored to receive the Organization of the Year award through the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce.

Through the years, the Board of Directors continued to support the community and their local non-profit partner organizations to assist those in need in a variety of ways. United Way of Grundy County currently supports more than 50 vital human service programs; providing more than 35,000 units of service annually. The programs address: basic human needs (food, shelter & financial stability), crisis intervention & prevention (domestic violence and homelessness), health & wellness (physical and mental), education & literacy (youth to adults), transportation, disaster relief and resource & volunteer opportunities for youth, individuals, families, seniors, persons with disabilities and veterans.

In addition, in 2021, we activated the Grundy County 2-1-1, which is a 3-digit phone number anyone looking for resources can call any time of day and talk to a live person. In 2024, we became the Grundy County Affiliate for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library; providing free monthly books to children in Grundy County from birth to age 5.

As we celebrate this great 80-year milestone, we realize the goal and mission has never changed as we continue to make a positive impact in our community.

For more information about the United Way of Grundy County, call (815) 942-4430, email Info@UWGrundy.org, visit www.UWGrundy.org, and like us on Facebook.