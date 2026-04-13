Morris Area Public Library celebrates Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 2

The Morris Area Public Library is holding a Free Comic Book Day event at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 604 Liberty St.

The celebration begins at 11 a.m. with classic animated mystery cartoons shown on the big screen in the library’s auditorium, along with activities designed for children, teens and families. The first 100 attendees will receive a free comic book while supplies last.

From noon to 2 p.m. a special mystery-themed vehicle will be on display in the library’s back parking lot, and a special mystery-solving dog will also make an appearance for photos.

The library encourages guests to come dressed as their favorite comic book characters for a day full of creativity, storytelling and entertainment.

“Free Comic Book Day is a great way to introduce new readers to the world of comics while celebrating a format that inspires imagination and a love of reading,” said Allan Sandoval, Lead Patron Services Associate at the Morris Area Public Library, in a news release. “We’re excited to offer a welcoming and engaging event for the entire community.”

Comic books and graphic novels offer a wide range of stories beyond superheroes, spanning genres like mystery, fantasy, science fiction, history and more, according to the news release. They are a valuable tool for building reading comprehension, vocabulary, and visual literacy skills.

This event is free and open to the public.