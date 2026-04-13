City of Morris budget placed on file, includes $45 million in projects

The City of Morris placed its tentative budget on file Monday, and it can be inspected by going to City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The budget placed on file contains around $45 million in already-planned projects, around $9 million of which will be grant funded, according to City Clerk Lori Werden.

She said there’s a wide variety of big projects happening, which includes water main repair, a new water treatment, plant, the expansion of the eastern wastewater treatment plant, the Brisbin Road and Gun Club Road projects, renovations at Saratoga Park and McKinley Park, new trails, and the crosswind runway at the Morris Municipal Airport.

“There’s a lot to this budget,” Werden said. “These are just some of the highlights. There are many more things that are within the budget. I have met with some of the department heads. I have met with some of the aldermen. If anybody has questions leading up to when we adopt, feel free to give me a call.”

The budget will be up for approval at the next board meeting on Monday, April 20. Morris City Hall, which is at 700 N. Division St., can be reached by calling 815-942-0103.