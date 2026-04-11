Grundy County offers Free e-waste and document shredding in Morris on April 18

The Grundy County Land Use Department is hosting a free e-waste and document-shredding event on Saturday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Grundy County Administration Building, 1320 Union Street.
Residents can drop off most electronics for free, including computers, monitors, keyboards, and printers. TVs will be accepted for a fee: $25 each (standard size) or $50 (projection size). White goods, dehumidifiers, and air conditioners will not be accepted.
Document shredding is free and on-site. Please limit shredding materials to two standard paper ream boxes so more people can participate. Shredding materials should contain paper only — no plastics or metals.
All documents are shredded and recycled on-site by truck. The event will end promptly at noon.
For more information, call the Grundy County Land Use Department at 815-941-3228 or visit the Grundy County website.