Grundy County offers Free e-waste and document shredding in Morris on April 18

The Grundy County Land Use Department announced Wednesday that homes in unincorporated Grundy County that were damaged by flooding last week must obtain permits for renovation. (Shaw Media)

The Grundy County Land Use Department is hosting a free e-waste and document-shredding event on Saturday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Grundy County Administration Building, 1320 Union Street.

The Grundy County Land Use Department will be hosting an electronic ewaste and shredding event on Saturday April 18, 2026 (Photo Provided By Grundy County Illinois)

Residents can drop off most electronics for free, including computers, monitors, keyboards, and printers. TVs will be accepted for a fee: $25 each (standard size) or $50 (projection size). White goods, dehumidifiers, and air conditioners will not be accepted.

Document shredding is free and on-site. Please limit shredding materials to two standard paper ream boxes so more people can participate. Shredding materials should contain paper only — no plastics or metals.

All documents are shredded and recycled on-site by truck. The event will end promptly at noon.

For more information, call the Grundy County Land Use Department at 815-941-3228 or visit the Grundy County website.