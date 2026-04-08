Rough Road 100 benefitting We Care of Grundy County returns on Saturday

Cyclists ride town Illinois Route 47 during the Rough Road 100 during the 2024 race. (Photo provided by Snowy Mountain Photography)

The Rough Road 100, a multi-surface bicycle race, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Keg Grove Brewing Company in Morris.

The race consists of a 100-kilometer race and a 64-kilometer race, both starting and finishing at Keg Grove Brewing Company, 222 Wauponsee St. in Morris.

According to the race’s website, the race is friendly to nearly every style of bike and bike rider. The course is made up of 63% road and 37% gravel.

Mayor Chris Brown said last year’s race had around 750 cyclists, and he expects this year to be just as busy.