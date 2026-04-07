Keg Grove Brewing hosts fundraiser for Grundy Eunoia Wellness Center

The Grundy Eunoia Wellness Center at 606 Depot St. in Mazon. (Michael Urbanec)

The Keg Grove Brewing Company will be the home of a fundraiser for the Grundy Eunoia Wellness Center of Mazon from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

Keg Grove Brewing Company is at 222 Wauponsee St. in Morris.

All proceeds will go to provide services for those in the community who cannot pay for Grundy Eunoia’s services. Grundy Eunoia Wellness Center is a non-profit organization that provides therapy for people of all walks of life.

There will be food, live music, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, raffle baskets, and kids games.