Morris Hospital achieves accreditation through national health care commission

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has achieved accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) following a comprehensive three-day survey in February.

The accreditation covers Morris Hospital and all service locations, including the Radiation Therapy Center, Ridge Road and Diamond-Coal City campuses, physician specialty practices, and healthcare centers in Channahon, Gardner, Mazon, Marseilles, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca. The accreditation is effective until April 25, 2029.

Accreditation Commission for Health Care accreditation is required for Medicare and Medicaid participation and reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting nearly 1,000 standards for patient care and operational performance.

During the survey, four ACHC surveyors reviewed hospital policies, patient records, personnel files, and toured multiple locations. They also interviewed patients, physicians, and staff.

“We are incredibly proud of our entire team for achieving a highly successful survey,” President & CEO of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, Tom Dohm, said in a news release. “During the exit conference, the surveyors told us that we have a ‘phenomenal’ hospital, ‘beautiful’ equipment, an ‘amazing’ scope of services, and ‘lovely’ colleagues who are doing an excellent job.”

Dohm added: “We couldn’t be more pleased, proud, and grateful for all the great work achieved by our team and the excellent care they provide for our patients and community every day.”

ACHC accreditation is conducted every three years and is a condition of participation in Medicare and Medicaid Services.