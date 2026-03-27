Grundy Sheriff’s Office makes 2 DUI arrests, issues 10 speeding tickets during St. Patrick’s Day

A photo of a Grundy County Sheriff's Office squad car, taken Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced that it made two impaired driving arrests and issued 10 speeding tickets during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period.

The enforcement period ran from March 13 through March 23.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason- to save lives,” said Deputy Chief Paul Clampitt. “Whether it’s alcohol, cannabis, or another drug, impaired driving puts everyone at risk.”

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with state and local law enforcement for the program.

The enforcement period was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by IDOT.