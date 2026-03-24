Morris Area Public Library hosting vote to decide Summer Movies in the Park

The City of Morris and the Morris Area Public Library are once again hosting Movies in the Park at Goold Park, and this year, the viewers will get to decide the movie they see.

The Morris Area Public Library is holding a vote at www.morrislibrary.com/summer2026movie, where Morris residents can choose between three of seven available movies.

The seven movies up for vote are “Antz,” “Back to the Future”, “Cars”, “Freakier Friday,” “Meet the Robinsons,” “National Treasure,” and “Zootopia 2.″

The voting will close on Tuesday, March 31.