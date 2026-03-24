Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Morris Herald-News

Morris Area Public Library hosting vote to decide Summer Movies in the Park

The Morris Area Public Library at 607 Liberty St.

The Morris Area Public Library at 607 Liberty St. (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

The City of Morris and the Morris Area Public Library are once again hosting Movies in the Park at Goold Park, and this year, the viewers will get to decide the movie they see.

The Morris Area Public Library is holding a vote at www.morrislibrary.com/summer2026movie, where Morris residents can choose between three of seven available movies.

The seven movies up for vote are “Antz,” “Back to the Future”, “Cars”, “Freakier Friday,” “Meet the Robinsons,” “National Treasure,” and “Zootopia 2.″

The voting will close on Tuesday, March 31.

MorrisGrundy County Front Headlines
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News