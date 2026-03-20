New Mazon water treatment plant gets ok from Grundy County Board

The outbuilding at the water treatment plant in Mazon, which will be replaced after 83 years. (Michael Urbanec)

Construction on a new water treatment plant in Mazon has been given the go ahead by the Grundy County Board.

The Village of Mazon is replacing the current 83-year-old plant along Grand Ridge Road east of town, behind Casey’s, using $131,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act along with some money from the State of Illinois.

Grundy County Development Director Alec Macdonald told the board Thursday that the existing water treatment plant has reached the end of its useful life.

Macdonald said the proposed replacement facility will provide potable water to the village’s 978 residents, and it is designed to meet both current and future demand.

“Mazon was granted variances to landscaping, fencing and setbacks to accommodate the new facility on this parcel,” Macdonald said. “Those variances shall not negatively affect any surrounding parcels or potential future development.”

He said this project is necessary to infrastructure to protect public health, safety and welfare.