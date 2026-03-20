Morris Hospital honors Julie Kerr as March Fire Starter of the Month

Julie Kerr, a perinatal educator and registered nurse at Morris Hospital, has been named March Fire Starter of the Month in recognition of her contributions to the hospital and her compassionate patient care.

Kerr serves as a perinatal educator in the Morris Hospital Family Birthing Suites, where she educates staff throughout the hospital on pregnancy and postpartum care. She also helps with quality improvement projects, competency training, and simulations while continuing to provide direct patient care in the Family Birthing Suites.

“Julie makes a difference in our unit because of her willingness to help anyone in need,” Charge RN in the Family Birthing Suites, Colleen Perkins, said in a news release. “She is a trusted resource and never hesitates to step away from her office to help us in the unit. She displays all the qualities this award is intended to recognize.”

Julie Kerr named March Fire Starter of the Month at Morris Hospital (Photo Provided By Morris Hospital & Healthcare Center)

Kerr graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northern Illinois University in 2002 and has worked at Morris Hospital since graduation. She also briefly worked at a fertility clinic, an experience that deepened her knowledge of pregnancy and the reproductive cycle.

The Fire Starter award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional dedication and commitment to their work and colleagues. Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, the largest employer in Grundy County with over 1,500 employees, presents the award monthly.