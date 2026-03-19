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Morris Herald-News

Morris hosts annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, March 28

Two dogs share their affection during the 2020 Doggie Easter Egg Hunt. (Herald Photo)

By Michael Urbanec

The answer to the at least two-decades-old question “who let the dogs out?” will be answered at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28, as Bone-ified Pet Care hosts its annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt in Goold Park.

The Easter Bunny will also be on hand from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. for photos. Each photo costs $7, and proceeds go to Pet Project.

All dogs must be on a leash, and owners must bring their own Easter egg basket to collect eggs. Waste bags will be provided.

Anyone with questions can call 815-545-8751.

MorrisGrundy County Front Headlines
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News