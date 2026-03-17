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Morris Herald-News

Dinner and concert coming to Coal City church on April 11

Coal City United Methodist Church in Coal City.

Coal City United Methodist Church in Coal City. (Photo contributed by Coal City )

By Marcus Jackson

Coal City United Methodist Church will host a dinner and concert beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, at 6805 E. McArdle Road.

The evening includes appetizers, a three-course dinner of baked ziti, Caesar salad, and breadsticks, live entertainment, and dessert. The cost is $25 per person.

The schedule for the evening is: appetizers from 5:00 - 5:30 p.m., entertainment from 5:30 - 6:00 p.m., dinner from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m., entertainment from 7:00 - 7:45 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance only through Sunday, April 5, at the Coal City United Methodist Church office or Rolando’s Furniture & Appliances in Coal City.

Morris

Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network