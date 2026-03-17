Dinner and concert coming to Coal City church on April 11

Coal City United Methodist Church will host a dinner and concert beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, at 6805 E. McArdle Road.

The evening includes appetizers, a three-course dinner of baked ziti, Caesar salad, and breadsticks, live entertainment, and dessert. The cost is $25 per person.

The schedule for the evening is: appetizers from 5:00 - 5:30 p.m., entertainment from 5:30 - 6:00 p.m., dinner from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m., entertainment from 7:00 - 7:45 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance only through Sunday, April 5, at the Coal City United Methodist Church office or Rolando’s Furniture & Appliances in Coal City.