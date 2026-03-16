Morris Hospital earns three-year reaccreditation in Echocardiography

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has earned a three-year reaccreditation in echocardiography from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) for adult transthoracic and adult stress echocardiography. This is the seventh reaccreditation since the original accreditation in 2005, demonstrating the hospital’s sustained commitment to quality cardiac imaging.

The IAC accreditation process is rigorous, requiring an intensive application and review of both operational and technical components. Accredited departments must comply with published standards and undergo assessment of representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.

“Echocardiography is a complex imaging technique that uses ultrasound to visualize and evaluate how the heart is functioning,” said Jennifer Shipley, cardiac sonographer and technical director of the Echo Lab at Morris Hospital. “The accuracy of the exam relies on the training and experience of both the cardiac sonographer who performs the exam and the physician who interprets the exam. We are very proud of the quality of our echo services at Morris Hospital.”

Cardiac sonographers Aubry McCallum (from left), Heidie Senko, Jennifer Shipley and Sandeep Mangat are part of the team that contributed to Morris Hospital’s re-accreditation in echocardiography, an ultrasound test that is used to visualize and evaluate how the heart is functioning. (Photo Provided By Morris Hospital)

Morris Hospital’s Cardio Diagnostics department is led by Dr. Syed Ahmed, cardiologist and Echocardiography Medical Director. The department’s five cardiac sonographers are registered by either the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography or Cardiovascular Credentialing International.

Beyond echocardiography, Morris Hospital’s Cardiology department offers comprehensive diagnostic services, including electrocardiograms, Holter monitoring, stress testing, transesophageal echocardiogram, Cardiolite nuclear stress testing, pharmacological stress testing, tilt table testing, and angiograms.

Treatment options for cardiovascular problems include angioplasty, stenting, coronary atherectomy, pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and cardioversion. Morris Hospital also offers a three-phase cardiac rehabilitation program certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

For more information about Morris Hospital’s cardiology services, visit www.morrishospital.org or call 815-942-2932.