Riverside Healthcare hosts annual Art4Heart Student Art Show

From left-to-right, grand prize winner Lilli Balk, first runner-up Laura Moore, and second runner-up Anastasia. (Photo provided by Riverside Healthcare)

Riverside Healthcare recently hosted its 14th annual Art4Heart student art show, which blends artistic expression with heart health awareness.

This year’s exhibit featured 56 juried works selected from 128 submissions representing eight area high schools: Bishop McNamara High School, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Central High School, Dwight Township High School, Herscher High School, Kankakee High School, Momence High School, and Reed-Custer High School.

A Tuesday news release said the exhibit was centered around the theme “Exploring the Journey to a Healthy Heart through the Artist’s Eye,” and it invited students to creatively interpret heart health, prevention, and the emotional and physical dimensions of cardiovascular wellness.

“We are continually inspired by the creativity and perspective these students bring to Art4Heart,” said Matthew McBurnie, Riverside Vice President of Public Relations and Communications. “This event not only celebrates young artists in our community, but also reinforces the importance of heart health awareness in a unique and powerful way.”

Local artist Christina Loraine curated the exhibit, and worked with a jury panel to select the 56 pieces.

The grand prize went to Lilli Balk, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, and the runner up went to Laura Moore, Bishop McNamara High School. The second runner-up went to Anastasia from Reed-Custer High School.

For more information about upcoming events and heart health resources, visit riversidehealthcare.org.