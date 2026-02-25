Morris Hospital YMCA increases Pedaling for Parkinson’s classes to three days per week

In response to community needs, Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA have expanded their free Pedaling for Parkinson’s exercise class by adding a session.

The class is now being offered on11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave. The class is free and open to the community without requiring YMCA membership.

Taught by Morris Hospital Wellness staff with support from physical therapy assistants and YMCA Wellness staff, Pedaling for Parkinson’s is designed to help individuals with Parkinson’s disease optimize their physical function by improving their gait, balance, speech, handwriting, and overall endurance. Participants must receive approval from their doctor before attending class.

Pedaling for Parkinson's meets Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. or 1–2 p.m. at the YMCA. Free and open to the community. Registration required. (Photo Provided By Morris Hospital YMCA)

Research conducted at the Cleveland Clinic found that individuals with Parkinson’s can experience a 35 percent reduction in symptoms by riding an indoor stationary bicycle for one hour three days a week.

While cycling is not a cure for Parkinson’s disease, there is compelling evidence that shows pedaling a bicycle at a rapid pace may change the life of someone living with Parkinson’s disease.

Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA also offer PWR! Moves. PWR! Moves (Parkinson Wellness Recovery) is a research-driven program focusing on functional mobility and strength through intentional movements for everyday actions like walking, climbing stairs, and turning.

Classes meet from 1 to 1:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the YMCA. Free and open to the community. Registration required.

To register for either class, call the Health & Wellness Director at 815-513-8080, ext. 517.

In addition to the two exercise classes, Parkinson’s Support Group meets on the second Monday of each month, 12 to 12:45 p.m., in the Community Room at Morris Hospital YMCA. The group provides connection, education from guest speakers, and socialization for individuals with Parkinson’s and their spouses, caregivers, and loved ones. No registration required.

For more information about the support group, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness department at 815-705-7364.