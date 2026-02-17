Channahon’s Sen. Balkema boosts seniors across district : ‘They built the communities we call home’

State Sen. Chris Balkema, R-Channahon, recently visited with seniors across Illinois Senate District 53, delivering Valentine's Day cards and letters sent in by community members. (Photo provided by State Sen. Chris Balkema)

State Sen. Chris Balkema, R-Channahon helped to deliver over 1,500 Valentine’s Day cards to seniors across the district, reminding them they are valued and remembered.

He was joined in the project by State Reps. Jason R. Bunting, R-Emington, and Dennis Tipsword, R-Metamora.

“Valentine’s Day is about showing people they matter,” Balkema said in a news release. “It was a privilege to meet so many wonderful seniors, hear their stories, and see the smiles these cards brought to their faces. Our seniors built the communities we call home, and they deserve to feel appreciated not just on holidays, but every day.”

Schools, churches and residents from across the district answered the legislators’ call to create heartfelt notes for local seniors, the release said.

Balkema, Bunting and Tipsword spent time visiting with residents and staff while helping distribute over 1,500 Valentine’s cards across the 53rd Senate District.

“I was truly moved by the number of people from our district – especially the students and school groups – who joined in sharing love and appreciation by making Valentines for our seniors,“ Bunting said in the release. ”It was really great to see the joy these Valentines brought to them. Thank you to everyone who participated.”

Tipsword said it was a meaningful day for local seniors.

“It is always wonderful to connect with our seniors and let them know how much they mean to everyone in their local communities,” he said in the release. “We must never take opportunities like these for granted, and I am grateful to everyone who participated and took the time to send in these heartfelt cards.”