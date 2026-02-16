Community Pulse: Celebrating one year of success in progress for Advancing Grundy

Members of the business and government community in Grundy County look on during the Advancing Grundy update. (Photo provided by GEDC)

Nearly 100 community leaders, elected officials, and volunteers joined the Grundy Economic Development Council (GEDC) and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce to hear updates about the exciting developments in our community and the progress of the Advancing Grundy initiative.

Grundy County’s assets—including its strong base of existing employers, proximity to the Chicago metropolitan area, high quality of life, and engaged residents—provide a solid foundation for future growth. Advancing Grundy serves as the roadmap for that future: a deliberate, measured approach to economic development designed to create a sustainable, prosperous, and resilient local economy. The initiative identified ten strategic pillars in the study completed just over a year ago, and remarkable progress has already been made.

Grundy County Comprehensive Plan & Placemaking

With a thoughtful eye toward the future, Grundy County is in the process of updating its comprehensive plan. The county’s consultant, Chastain, has been meeting with local residents, leaders, and businesses to draft a plan that balances agriculture, transportation, economic development, and overall quality of life.

Mike Hoffman of Teska & Associates shared ideas on preserving the most important aspects of Grundy County. His recommendations include enhancing downtown development, increasing outdoor recreational opportunities and venues, and attracting top talent to the area.

Joliet Junior College – Grundy County Expansion

Dr. Clyne Namuo, President of Joliet Junior College, updated attendees on the exciting progress of the college’s Grundy County expansion. He shared the tentative timeline, which anticipates facility occupancy in Fall 2028.

Childcare

Like many communities across the country, Grundy County faces a shortage of accessible, affordable childcare—a challenge for both families and the workforce. With support from Constellation, the childcare committee is working with consultant Start Early to develop practical, locally relevant strategies for expanding access to high-quality childcare throughout the county.

Watch for future articles detailing the progress made in the remaining pillars of Advancing Grundy. Community leaders and volunteers remain committed to thoughtful development and to strengthening the quality of our communities.