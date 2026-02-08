Morris Area Public Library expansion project moves into phase 2

The Morris Area Public Library’s expansion project is moving into phase two starting Tuesday, and the library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will reopen on Thursday.

According to a Monday news release, the entire collection will be temporarily relocated to the north side of the building to allow construction to continue safely and efficiently. Updated study rooms will be available, and the new community space will begin to be used for library programming.

The parking lot off Wauponsee street will reopen and a new public entrance will be accessible from that parking lot.

“The library appreciates the community’s patience and understanding as work continues,” reads the news release. “This project represents the next chapter in the library’s story, and staff are grateful for the continued support as improvements are made to better serve the community.”