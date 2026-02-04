Minooka High School presents “Freaky Friday” spring musical March 11-14

Minooka Community High School will present “Freaky Friday,” a Disney Theatrical Productions musical, March 11-14 at the Central Campus Performing Arts Center, 301 S. Wabena Ave., Minooka.

Special Senior Matinee — Wednesday, March 11

The school will host its annual Welcome Reception & Musical Matinee for community members ages 55 and over. Doors open at 12:45 p.m., light refreshments at 1 p.m., and the show begins at 1:30 p.m.

Due to parking limitations, carpooling is encouraged. Limited tickets available. To reserve, contact Anne Seidel at 815-521-4108 or aseidel@mchs.net. Include your name, phone number, and number of tickets requested.

Public Performances — March 12-14

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors, and children. Purchase online at GoFan or at the door.

About the show:

“Freaky Friday” is based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel and Disney films. The musical features a book by Bridget Carpenter (writer on “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood”) and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Pulitzer Prize winners for “Next to Normal” and “If/Then”).