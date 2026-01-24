Shaw Local

Morris Community High School seeks public input on three finalists for new mascot

Morris Community High School (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

Morris Community High School is seeking the public’s input on a new mascot, narrowing down the choices to Mallards, Mustangs and Warriors.

The students and staff have already voted, with the results coming in Warriors leading at 52%, Mustangs in second at 24%, and Mallards in third at 11%.

Those are the three choices the public has to choose from.

The survey is available at https://form.jotform.com/260186913780058.

Superintendent Dr. Craig Ortiz said the board voted to retire the former mascot by the end of the 2024-25 school year back in January 2022.

The survey will close at 3 p.m. on Jan. 30.

