Morris Community High School seeks public input on three finalists for new mascot

Morris Community High School is seeking the public’s input on a new mascot, narrowing down the choices to Mallards, Mustangs and Warriors.
The students and staff have already voted, with the results coming in Warriors leading at 52%, Mustangs in second at 24%, and Mallards in third at 11%.
Those are the three choices the public has to choose from.
The survey is available at https://form.jotform.com/260186913780058.
Superintendent Dr. Craig Ortiz said the board voted to retire the former mascot by the end of the 2024-25 school year back in January 2022.
The survey will close at 3 p.m. on Jan. 30.