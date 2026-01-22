Coal City, Dwight parks each receive $600,000 grants for improvements

Hunters Run Park in Coal City and Renfrew Park in Dwight have both received $600,000 in Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grants from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

State Sen. Chris Balkema, R-Channahon, announced the grants last week.

“These OSLAD grants are a smart investment in our communities, giving families better access to safe, well-maintained parks and outdoor spaces close to home,” Balkema said. “Projects like these strengthen quality of life, support local priorities, and ensure taxpayer dollars are put to work in ways residents can see and enjoy for years to come.”

The grant requires the city to match the funding with its own $600,000.

Dwight’s grant will be going for the second phase of the Renfrew Park master plan. This plan will see Renfrew Park add a nine hole disc golf course, a bag toss area, a looped pedestrian path, a band shell, and a Route 66-themed splash pad.

“Since I became Governor, it’s been my mission to build stronger, healthier communities across Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Through the OSLAD program, we’re bringing that vision to life by awarding over $36 million to local park projects, expanding green spaces and creating new recreational opportunities for all.”

Established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986, the OSLAD program is a cost-sharing partnership between state and local governments that helps communities acquire land and develop outdoor recreation opportunities. Since its creation, the program has awarded $640 million for park projects across Illinois.