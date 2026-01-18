Community Pulse: Some new year improvement tips from Grundy County Land Use

Happy New Year, 2026 from the Grundy County Land Use Department!

We start our new year like many by considering potential changes that we may make in our family’s lives, and how to better help each other.

There are several things that we can do to improve issues that we face on a daily basis better for ourselves and others by making changes and knowing that these have a great impact when in large numbers.

Included in this article are some ideas that are worth considering for this new year.

Environmental and Resource Conservation Office:

The Land Use Department will begin two new programs based on approved legislation in Illinois that was approved for both paint and battery recycling.

Battery Recycling:

Currently, we pay for recycling buckets for the batteries. However, based on the new law, we will be able to, in 2026, receive free of charge some battery recycling boxes for the Administration Building or to be used in either one of the two libraries (Coal City and Morris) or the City of Morris. These boxes will be able to take all alkaline battery types as long as they are properly packaged in plastic bags that are provided before being placed in the box. We have registered for the program, and Beth will be the coordinator. She will take safety training from the Call2Recycle Organization. The program will provide more boxes if we show that we can fill the quota of 11 pounds a month. Currently, we do have enough battery buckets to take care of the needs of the County battery recycling and will monitor how well the boxes work and how many we receive.

PaintCare Recycling Program in Illinois:

The PaintCare program is now in the implementation phase from the paint recycling law approved in Illinois in 2023. It took several years and organizations to work with paint manufacturers to have a program that would take paint, stain, and varnish up to five gallons for free from residents. This is a huge

assistance for residents who either moved into a home full of leftover paint or cleaned out garages and basements. This program will give residents the ability to recycle up to five gallons of paint properly. There are many retail businesses in Illinois that have partnered with the PaintCare group to ensure that paint, stain, or varnish that is in the original non-leaking cans may be taken for recycling.

Cost for recycling and organizing this program will be transferred to the consumer by a slight increase to the cost of paint.

For Grundy County, there are two locations for residential drop-off of paint less than 5 gallons. We suggest residents call before coming to the store to be completed to ensure that they have capacity. The listed stores by PaintCare are:

1) Sherwin Williams – Morris – 815-941-2683

2) Narvick Ace Hardware – Morris – 815-942-3892

The state will also have a large volume free pickup for businesses, contractors, or residents. The pickup of this paint is free but needs to be properly scheduled, and all information such as quantity, type of paint, and logistics of the pickup needs to be followed.

Education on the prevention of leftover paint was provided through PaintCare. Having the square footage of the actual surface that you want to paint and comparing that to the actual coverage of the paint you select will assist in properly purchasing just enough paint for the job. If a big change in color is being made, consider how many coats of the new color may be necessary. Texture or unprimed walls, and glossy, or flat paint, may require more coats for the look that you want to achieve.

Building and Zoning Office:

January is Radon Awareness month, and all Grundy residents should be aware of this issue for their families and themselves. Grundy County and a lot of Midwest regions have very high naturally occurring radon gas levels in the ground.

Radon gas is odorless, with no taste, and is known to cause lung cancer. The Surgeon General has made a statement that it is the second leading cause of lung cancer. Since we spend a lot of

time in our homes where radon may be more prevalent, it is good to have your home tested.

Therefore, when a home is constructed in our county, lowering the levels using a passive radon mitigation system is required by the Building Code. The gas is captured under the basement floor or slab before being able to enter the home.

Winter months: Radon is easier to test as there are no windows open. Radon accumulates in a home from cracks through the flooring, sump pits, ejector pits that are not sealed, and other cracks/holes through the foundation. Following all the test requirements, if the results indicate that the level exceeds 4 picocuries/liter, then either the passive system has a power fan installed or a completed radon mitigation system.

The residential building code required that a piping system be installed below the lowest slab that gathers the radon gases and vents them vertically to the outside through the roof. In some instances, radon levels may require a power fan. When radon mitigation is completed, radon reductions may be up to 99% of the original amounts found.

Radon may also be found in the water. If a public or city well system should be tested as part of the IEPA testing protocol, but on a private well the owners should include the radon levels in the water. If radon is found, there are treatment options for the water to prevent ingestion or inhalation.

For more information, research under the USEPA article entitled, “A Citizens Guide to Radon”.

If there are any questions, please feel free to contact my office at 815-941-3229 or hmiller@grundycountyil.gov.