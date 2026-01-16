Coalers Business Alliance seeks unused gift cards for those in need

We Care of Grundy County is a Nonprofit Charity serving the community by providing essential assistance and support to those in need. (Marney Simon)

Local businesses are collecting unwanted gift and promotional cards through Jan. 31 to distribute to individuals in need through We Care of Grundy Charity.

Drop off cards at any of these locations:

• Village of Coal City

• The Cove

• Mending Hearts Therapy

• Rolando’s

• Coal City Public Library

• Creative Treasures

• Sunshine Garden Center

We Care of Grundy County will distribute the cards to community members facing financial hardship.

For more information, contact We Car og Grundy County at 815-942-6389 or info@wecareofgrundy.com