City of Morris receives $600,000 grant for work on Fields of Saratoga Park

The City of Morris announced Wednesday that it has received a $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant for work on Fields of Saratoga Park.

The money comes from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Governor JB Pritzker, who announced a total of $36 million in grants to 67 communities for park development projects.

“Since I became Governor, it’s been my mission to build stronger, healthier communities across Illinois,” Pritzker said. “Through the OSLAD program, we’re bringing that vision to life by awarding over $36 million to local park projects, expanding green spaces and creating new recreational opportunities for all.”

Open Space Land Acquisition and Development, or OSLAD, was established in 1986, and it’s a cost-sharing program between state and local governments to help communities fuel land acquisition and development for parks and outdoor recreation projects. It has awarded $640 million for park projects since its inception.

“Receiving OSLAD grant funding for the Fields of Saratoga Park is a significant investment in the quality of life for our residents.” Said Mayor Chris Brown. “These dollars will help us improve recreational opportunities, support youth and family activities, and ensure this park continues to serve the Morris community for generations to come. We are excited and thankful to the State of Illinois for awarding OSLAD grant funding for the Fields of Saratoga Park.”

The City of Morris's proposed plans for Fields of Saratoga Park. (Photo provided by the City of Morris)

Improvements for the 8.9 acre park include improved accessibility, expanded recreational offerings, and strengthening the park’s role as a community gathering space.

Proposed improvements include upgraded and inclusive playground equipment, reconfigured and resurfaced basketball and pickleball courts, additional benches, fishing stations, picnic shelter, and targeted landscaping and natural waterfront enhancements to improve aesthetics and environmental quality. Additionally, the city is exploring the idea of adding a pier and gazebo that would extend into the lake. Construction at the park will begin in late 2026 or early 2027.