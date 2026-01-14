Coal City Theatre Department presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Vying for the spelling bee title will, from front to left: Logainne, played by Olivia Sage or Olive, portrayed by Bella Bartholomew, or perhaps, row two, Leaf portrayed by Jordan Olson, Chip played by Theo Fritz or Marcy played by Penny D’Arcy. Attend this weekend’s performances of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee presented by the Coal CIty Theatre Department to find out. Advanced tickets available at bit.ly/CCTheatreDept. (Photo provided by the Coal City Theatre Department)

The Coal City Theatre Department is hosting a fundraiser for its trip to New York City by performing “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a play on six adolescents competing in their countywide spelling bee, sharing their individual stories while spelling difficult worlds. The play has performances at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Coal City Performing Arts Center.

According to a Tuesday news release, The main spellers will take the stage to present the Tony Award winning musical that features a full cast of 19 students—Isabella Byers, Isabella Bartholomew, Maxx Kramer, Olivia Sage, Jordan Olson, Penny D’Arcy, Theo Fritz, Mason Hamilton, Alex Collins, Caroline Childers, Martin Ramirez, Jack Steinhouse, Wyatt Chase, Evelyn Wills, Gianna Savarino, Gabby VanDuyne, Lexi Dearth, Charlotte Banks and Cora Armstrong.

As a group, the characters create a heartfelt and hilarious world, with contrasting personalities that highlight the ways young people navigate competition, friendship, and self-discovery.

Isabelle Byers is moderating the bee in the role of Rona Lisa Peretti, joined at the table by Douglas Panch, played by Mason Hamilton, the bee’s word pronouncer.

The spellers will be Chip Tolentino, played by Theo Fritz; Logainne Schwartzandgrubennier, portrayed by Olivia Sage; Leaf Coneybear, played by Jordan Olson; Marcy Park, portrayed by Penny D’Arcy, Olive Ostrovsky, played by Isabella Bartholomew, and William Barfee, played by Maxx Kramer.

Jordan Olson plays Leaf Coneybear in the upcoming performance of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" by the Coal City Theatre Department on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 17 and 18. (Photo provided by the Coal City Theatre Department)

All proceeds from the production support the department’s spring break educational trip to New York City. The trip includes master classes with industry professionals across multiple theatrical fields, tours of performance venues and historical sites, attendance at Broadway shows and a chance to experience the city’s theatre district, the Great White Way.

“Opportunities like this give our students a broad perspective on the theatre industry, allowing them to experience the excitement of Broadway, connect with theatre professionals, and enjoy a live Broadway performance,” said Coal City Theatre Department Director/Producer Jack Micetich, adding, “Performances like this weekend’s fundraising show allow students to showcase their passion for theatre while raising the funds needed to participate in experiences such as the upcoming New York trip.”

For tickets, visit bit.ly/CCTheatreDept. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour before the performance, but purchases will be in cash only.

“Supporting this fundraiser is investing directly in opportunities that inspire creativity, build confidence and enrich the lives of our students. In attending the show, audience members are not only helping to fund a single trip for 45 students, but helping to shape futures and strengthen arts education in our community,” Micetich said.