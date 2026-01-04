Grundy County’s first baby of 2026 born after 21-hour labor at Morris Hospital

Morris Hospital's first baby of the new year, Millie Ruth Pflibsen was born January 1, 2026, at 2:06 a.m. (Photo Provided By Morris Hospital in Grundy County)

Morris Hospital’s first baby of 2026 arrived two hours into the New Year. Baby girl Millie Ruth Pflibsen was born at 2:06 a.m. Jan. 1, 2026. She is the daughter of Sydney Partridge and Auston Pflibsen.

Delivered by Morris Hospital obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Andrea Chen, baby girl Millie weighed 8 lbs., 2 oz., and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Baby Millie began her journey to become Grundy County’s first baby of 2026 early on New Year’s Eve. Her parents arrived at Morris Hospital at 5 a.m. on Dec. 31, waiting for their daughter to be born. After almost 21 hours of labor, baby Millie was born, bringing delight to her parents.

Partridge said that besides the long labor, the experience as a whole was very smooth.

“I had a good experience while giving birth at Morris Hospital,” Partridge said. “Everything went smoothly, and everyone was so helpful throughout the entire process.”

As Grundy County’s first baby of 2026, baby Millie was showered with gifts organized through the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, including gift baskets, a gift certificate from Channahon Lanes and Mini Golf; baby bibs, diapers and sunglasses, a blanket, a onesie, a handmade afghan, a baby hat, a Serenity Bear, a collage picture frame, teddy bear, an engraved spoon, and baby books from the Morris Library; a one month of membership from the Morris Hospital YMCA and a baby bib; baby toys and clothes from Roots Hair Studio; and free acupuncture session from Three Wells Acupuncture Clinic.

Morris Hospital is designated as a Level II perinatal care provider by the Illinois Department of Public Health and a Birthing-Friendly Hospital by the Department of Health and Human Services. In 2025, 572 babies were born at Morris Hospital.