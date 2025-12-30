Shaw Local

Grundy County Health Department announces food service sanitation courses for 2026

The Grundy County Administration Center in Morris on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025.

The Grundy County Administration Center in Morris on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

The Grundy County Health Department is holding four food service sanitation certification courses in 2026, the first of which is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15.

The course will cost $175 per person.

To register, visit www.grundycountyil.gov, go to “Services/Health/Environmental Health Department”, look for “Certified Food Protection Management Course”, and download the file.

Classes will also be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, Thursday, July 16, and Thursday, Oct. 15.

